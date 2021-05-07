Salman Khan to provide financial aid to 25,000 cine workers amod COVID-19 crisis

Superstar Salman Khan has come forward and pledged to offer monetary help to 25,000 daily wage earners of the film industry, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) said on Friday.

According to B N Tiwari, FWICE of President, the 55-year-old actor will be paying Rs 1,500 to every worker on monthly basis.

"We got a confirmation from Salman Khan last night that he will help 25,000 workers with Rs 1,500 each monthly. We will soon finalise and send the list of the workers to those who are in dire need," Tiwari told PTI.

In order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Maharashtra government has suspended shoot of all films and shows in the state.