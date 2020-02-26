Salman Khan to make splash this Holi: 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' teaser dropping on March 9

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is Salman Khan's most anticipated movies, this year. After the BTS pictures of Salman went viral on the internet, fans have been eagerly waiting for the teaser of the Prabhu Deva directorial. New reports claim that Salman has already locked in a date for the teaser release. The teaser of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will reportedly release on Holi, this March.
According to reports, Salman Khan is planning to treat his fans on Holi, by making a splash with the much-awaited teaser. The makers of the action film have locked March 9, for the teaser release.
Earlier, pictures of Salman Khan from the sets of 'Radhe...' vent viral on the internet. In the pictures the 'Dabangg 3' actor can be seen posing with fans for the camera, however, it's his ensemble that grabbed all the attention. He can be seen rocking a casual look by sporting a t-shirt and chequered shirts. Fans on social media pointed out the similarities between his 'Radhe' and 'Wanted' looks. And it is also believed to be the unofficial remake of the 2009 undercover cop drama.
'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', Prabhu and Salman's third venture together, also stars Disha Patani in the lead role. Disha Patani is reuniting with Salman after 'Bharat' for the unofficial remake of 'Wanted'. The action drama also features Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati and Jackie Shroff. It is slated to hit the theatres on May 22, this year.
Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar will lock horns at the box office on Eid 2020 as the latter's 'Laxmmi Bomb' is releasing on June 5.
