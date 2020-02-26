Salman Khan to make splash this Holi: 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' teaser dropping on March 9

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is Salman Khan's most anticipated movies, this year. After the BTS pictures of Salman went viral on the internet, fans have been eagerly waiting for the teaser of the Prabhu Deva directorial. New reports claim that Salman has already locked in a date for the teaser release. The teaser of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will reportedly release on Holi, this March.

According to reports, Salman Khan is planning to treat his fans on Holi, by making a splash with the much-awaited teaser. The makers of the action film have locked March 9, for the teaser release.