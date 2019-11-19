Salman Khan to honour the most 'Dabangg men' on International Men's Day

On the occasion of International Men's day, Nation’s favourite Chulbul Pandey is here to bring us a definition of Dabangg, a movie that ensures a potent dose of entertainment for one and all.

With the film slated for release in a month, Chulbul Pandey is honouring the most daring, awesome and badass aka ‘dabangg’ men.

One of the most memorable cop stars Chulbul Pandey played by Salman Khan redefines Dabangg as D for Daring, A for Awesome, B for Badass, A for Aur, Nautanki ka, Gazab ka Gatbandhan which truly reflects the essence of all those men who are all things ‘badass’ just as Chulbul himself!