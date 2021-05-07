Salman Khan to donate revenue from 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' to COVID-19 relief fund

Makers of Salman Khan's much-awaited film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'- Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Salman Khan Films have joined hands with the Give India Foundation to support COVID-19 relief work across the nation.

After several celebrities came together to raise funds to help tackle the COVID-19 crisis, makers of Prabhu Deva directorial film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' stepped forward to provide support.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, the makers released a statement to announce that they have partnered with the donation platform to support COVID-19 relief work across the country, including the donation of essential medical equipment ranging from oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators.

They also said that the revenue garnered from the movie will be donated to Give India which will then directly benefit the healthcare physical infrastructure, including Covid care centres, isolation centres, oxygen generation plants, medical equipment and vaccine support.