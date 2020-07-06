Salman Khan to charge Rs 16 crore per week as host for 'Bigg Boss' season 14?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has hosted 10 of the 13 seasons of the Colors TV's popular reality show - 'Bigg Boss'. The actor, who's all set to host 'Bigg Boss 14', has reportedly hiked his fee.

According to reports, Salman Khan has hiked his fees for the 14th installment of the reality show, which is supposed to go on air in October. Last year, the 'Dabangg 3' actor had charged around Rs 12-14 crore per week. However, he will now be paid Rs 16 crore every week.

Salman has been a part of the Colors show for almost a decade now. He joined on the fourth season of 'Bigg Boss' in 2011. His paycheck has increased substantially over the years. According to a report by Business Today, the actor charged Rs 2.5 crore per episode for seasons 4 to 6 and doubled his fee for Season 7. For 'Bigg Boss 8', Salman charged Rs. 5.5 crore and increased it to Rs 7-8 crore for the 9th season. Khan had earned Rs 8 crore per episode of the 10th season of the controversial reality show. The 'Bharat' actor reportedly took home a whopping amount of Rs 300 crore to Rs 350 crore for 'Bigg Boss 12'.