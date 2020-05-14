Salman Khan threatens legal action if anyone found falsely casting for a film under his name

New Delhi: Salman Khan and his production house Salman Khan Films (SKF) are not currently casting for any film under their banner, clarified the megastar on Wednesday.

Issuing an official statement, the 54-year-old star clarified that he has not hired any casting director for the purpose and urged people to not to trust the rumours.

He also requested not to trust any emails or messages that the people may receive with such claims.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' star put out a statement on Twitter that read, "This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose.