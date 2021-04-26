Salman Khan thanks Allu Arjun for 'Seeti Maar,' says he loves his performance in the original song

The first song from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was officially released on Monday. Titled Seeti Maar, the song is picturized on the lead actors Salman Khan and Disha Patani.
The song is a recreated version of superstar Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's hit track from the 2017 film Duvvada Jagannadham.
Sharing the song on his official Twitter account, Salman thanked Allu Arjun for the song and said that he 'loved the way the actor had performed in the original song.'
When the trailer of the film was released last week, netizens were quick to point out the similarity in the song and many of them claimed that Salman's film lacks originality.
"Thank u Allu Arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother (sic)," he tweeted.
In the song, both Salman and Disha don a stylish look and they take the song to the next level with funny expressions and quirky steps.
The hook step of Seeti Maar is rather eye-catching, and a lot like Salman Khan hook steps, this one also seems to be going viral already.
Salman is seen hiding his face with his T-shirt while he performs the signature step in the song.
Seeti Maar is sung by Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad while the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be releasing on May 13, i.e. Eid, and will be out on multi-platform releases. It will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.
In the film, the Bharat actor will be essaying the role of an undercover cop and he has been assigned the duty of clearing drug mess from the city. Randeep Hooda will be seen as a villain. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe also features Jackie Shroff and Govind Namdev in pivotal roles.
