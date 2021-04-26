Salman Khan thanks Allu Arjun for 'Seeti Maar,' says he loves his performance in the original song

The first song from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was officially released on Monday. Titled Seeti Maar, the song is picturized on the lead actors Salman Khan and Disha Patani.

The song is a recreated version of superstar Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's hit track from the 2017 film Duvvada Jagannadham.

Sharing the song on his official Twitter account, Salman thanked Allu Arjun for the song and said that he 'loved the way the actor had performed in the original song.'

When the trailer of the film was released last week, netizens were quick to point out the similarity in the song and many of them claimed that Salman's film lacks originality.

"Thank u Allu Arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother (sic)," he tweeted.