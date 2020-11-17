Salman Khan-starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' fame Harshaali Malhotra's Diwali pics go viral, netizens say 'Munni is all grown up'

Child actor Harshaali Malhotra, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' as Munni aka Shahida, has given fans a sneak peek of her Diwali celebrations.
In the pictures, the young artist is seen posing with diyas and rangoli.
Harshali took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and wrote: "Happy Diwali,everyone!! Here’s to a joyous and wonderful years ahead for us all. Be safe ..."
Sharing another picture from Laxmi Pujan, Harshali wrote, "May Goddess Laxmi bless everyone with prosperity, happiness and wealth ...#festivetime #familytime."
The caption of her Bhai Dooj picture read: "A very happy bhai dooj to the person who annoys me the most yet the one who I love the most....happy bhai dooj."
Reacting to the pictures, netizens flooded the comments section with hilarious quips. A user wrote, "Yaar munni to bahot badi hogyi literally pehchaana nahi."
Another commented, "Bajrangi bhaijan ki munni itti badi ho gyi"
The Kabir Khan directorial, released in 2015, narrates the story of a Hindu man out on a mission to take a young Pakistani girl, who is dumb and mute, back to her country. It chronicles his adventures and experiences during his road trip.
The film also features actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
After captivating millions of hearts with their endearing chemistry in the 2015 blockbuster ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, the adorable duo Harshali Malhotra and Salman Khan had reunited for a television commercial of a cookie brand.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)