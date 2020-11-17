Salman Khan-starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' fame Harshaali Malhotra's Diwali pics go viral, netizens say 'Munni is all grown up'

Child actor Harshaali Malhotra, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' as Munni aka Shahida, has given fans a sneak peek of her Diwali celebrations.

In the pictures, the young artist is seen posing with diyas and rangoli.

Harshali took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and wrote: "Happy Diwali,everyone!! Here’s to a joyous and wonderful years ahead for us all. Be safe ..."