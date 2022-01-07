Salman Khan spends time with his horse in Panvel farmhouse, shares photo

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday shared a photo with a horse on Instagram.

In the photo, the 'Dabangg' actor can be seen holding the animal close to him. His one hand comforts the horse as he grabs the rein with the other hand.

The post comes around two weeks after he got bitten by a snake.

"Horse’s mouth," he captioned the post. Take a look at the photo here:

Salman's love for horses is well-known. His pet horses are stationed at his farmhouse in Panvel and often appear in the actor's photos and videos.

Moments after he shared the post, fans and several celebs dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

On December 25, Salman was admitted to the hospital after he got bitten by the snake at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor got discharged from the hospital on December 26.

A few days back, a video of Salman driving an auto-rickshaw through the streets of Panvel had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' and in 'Pawan Putra Bhaijaan', which is the sequel of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 08:26 PM IST