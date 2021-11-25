Salman Khan shares an adorable family portrait on father Salim Khan's birthday

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared an adorable family portrait on his father and veteran writer Salim Khan’s birthday.

The picture included family members – Atul and Alvira Agnihotri, Arpita with kids Ahil and Ayat, Sohail, Arbaaz, Helen, and his mother Salma Khan.

He captioned the post, "Happy bday dad...."

Salman along with Zoya and Farhan Akhtar are among producers of the upcoming documentary titled "Angry Young Men", based on their fathers Salim and Javed Akhtar.

Noted for being the first Indian screenwriters to achieve star status, Salim-Javed wrote a slew of Bachchan blockbuster classics as "Zanjeer" (1973), "Deewar" (1975), "Sholay" (1975), "Trishul" (1978), "Don" (1978), "Kaala Patthar" (1979), "Dostana" (1980), "Shaan" (1980) and "Shakti" (1982).

Directed by Namrata Rao, the project will capture the essence of Salim-Javed, who together redefined Bollywood cinema with a long list of hits in the seventies and the eighties, introducing the elements of angst, violence and machismo in consecutive hero-centric hits that gave Bollywood its greatest icon ever -- Amitabh Bachchan as the Angry Young Man.

Meanwhile on work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film "Antim: The Final Truth" alongside brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma.

“Antim” is a story about the deadly struggle between a gangster played by Aayush who looks to expand and rule over his territory without anyone's intervention until a cop essayed by Salman gets in the former's way. Salman's character of Rajveer is determined to put an end to gangster's rise and rule, and for that he can go to any lengths.

Also starring Mahima Makwana, “Antim: The Final Truth” is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salman Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films.

The film is set to hit the theatres worldwide on November 26, 2021.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 09:09 AM IST