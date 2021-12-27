Salman Khan reveals title of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sequel on his birthday; details inside

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan revealed the title of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sequel on the occassion of his 56th birthday on Monday.

Last week, at the ‘RRR’ pre-release event in Mumbai, Salman had announced the sequel. He also revealed that the sequel will be written by filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the original film.

Now, while interacting with the paparazzi, Salman said that KV Vijayendra Prasad has titled the sequel ‘Pawan Putra Bhaijaan’.

He also dismissed rumours about doing a SS Rajamouli project. "No there is nothing like that. If it happens it will be great as Rajamouli is a very good director. But I am definitely working with his father, KV Vijayendra Prasad. He has written the script of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' (2016), and now he is writing its sequel too and has named it 'Pavan Putra Bhaijaan'."

He also said that post ‘Tiger 3’ and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the sequel of ‘No Entry’ will happen.

Salman also said there is a possibility that he and his close friend superstar Shah Rukh Khan might come together for a film, after the duo will be seen making extended appearances in their upcoming movies, 'Tiger 3' and 'Pathan', respectively.

The superstar further stated that he will spend a few days at this farmhouse with his close friends and family -- all of whom are together after conducting due COVID-19 tests -- and will then resume work on 'Tiger 3'. Reportedly, SRK has begun shooting for the film in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Salman celebrated his birthday with family members and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse. Several photos and videos of the actor cutting the cake with his niece Ayat have gone viral on social media platforms.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 11:53 AM IST