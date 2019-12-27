Salman Khan receives the best birthday gift, Arpita Khan Sharma welcomes a baby girl

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's baby sister Arpita Khan Sharma has welcomed a baby girl on Friday. Aayush Sharma and other family members were spotted at the hospital and looked super excited about the arrival of their lil' princess.

Arpita Khan Sharma who just welcomed a babygirl also has a 3-year-old son Ahil Sharma with her husband Aayush Sharma. It's Salman's birthday today and the happiness has been doubled as Arpita welcomed her baby number two with a c-section.The Khan clan was spotted outside Hinduja hospital, Mumbai and the father of two, 'Loveratri' actor Aayush Sharma looked super excited. Vivek Agnihotri and Helen were also spotted at the hospital.

Here are the happy faces that were spotted at the hospital: