Salman Khan receives the best birthday gift, Arpita Khan Sharma welcomes a baby girl

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's baby sister Arpita Khan Sharma has welcomed a baby girl on Friday. Aayush Sharma and other family members were spotted at the hospital and looked super excited about the arrival of their lil' princess.
Arpita Khan Sharma who just welcomed a babygirl also has a 3-year-old son Ahil Sharma with her husband Aayush Sharma. It's Salman's birthday today and the happiness has been doubled as Arpita welcomed her baby number two with a c-section.The Khan clan was spotted outside Hinduja hospital, Mumbai and the father of two, 'Loveratri' actor Aayush Sharma looked super excited. Vivek Agnihotri and Helen were also spotted at the hospital.
Here are the happy faces that were spotted at the hospital:
The official statement of the family reads, "With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support. We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn’t have been complete without you all. Lots of Love,Aayush, Arpita & Ahil/Khan & Sharma Family"
Last night, Salman Khan celebrated his 54th birthday with all industry friends and family. But, this time, there was no Panvel bash for the actor. Instead, he celebrated birthday at his brother, Sohail Khan’s residence at Pali Hill, Mumbai. The reason being the family wanted to stay close to Arpita Khan as she was to deliver her second baby soon.
We all know how much Salman loves Ahil and with a babygirl in the family, he has definitely recieved the best birthday gift ever!
