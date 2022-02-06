Salman Khan personally asked his team of doctors to keep a check on Sunil Grover's health: Report

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover had recently undergone heart surgery and was also positive for COVID-19. He needed a cardiac surgery since two of his arteries were completely blocked and the third artery was 70 to 90 percent blocked.

He was admitted to Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute after he experienced chest pain last month.

According to reports, the comedian’s dear friend, superstar Salman Khan asked his team of doctors to keep a check on Sunil’s health. Salman and Sunil had worked on the film 'Bharat' and it is said that the two are good friends.

According to a source quoted by TOI, Salam is very close to Sunil and has kept a close check on the actor's health while he was in the hospital. The team of doctors also kept a check on the heart surgery.

The report also added that since Sunil has been discharged, Salman had instructed the team of doctors to monitor his health and make sure that Sunil is fine.

Soon after learning about his health, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma also expressed his concern for Sunil's health and that he had texted him but can't expect a reply as he was just recently discharged.

Sunil Grover’s heart surgery took place on January 27 at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute. Earlier, Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, who was representing the hospital, informed a leading news portal that Sunil was also tested positive for coronavirus when he was admitted for surgery.

On the work front, Sunil starred in several movies and web series including 'Tandav', 'Bharat', 'Gabbar Is Back', 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh', and 'Sunflower' among others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Sunil Grover discharged from hospital after undergoing four bypass surgeries

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 04:27 PM IST