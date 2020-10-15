Salman Khan pays Faraaz Khan's medical bills after ailing actor battles for life in ICU

Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, who starred in films like "Fareb" and "Mehndi" in the 1990s, is battling for his life after suffering multiple seizures, his family has said. Khan, son of late Bollywood actor Yusuf Khan, has been admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, the family said.

The details about the actor's health were shared on a fundraising platform by his family members -- Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon.

On Twitter, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt requested people to donate for the actor's treatment.

"Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well," she tweeted.

The fundraiser has so far received over Rs 7 lakhs in donations.

In a recent development, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly paid the ailing actor’s medical bills.

The news was shared by actress Kashmera Shah who took to Instagram and wrote, “You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and fee. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan.”