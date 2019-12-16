Salman Khan on 30 years in Bollywood: Feels like 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' was released yesterday

Salman Khan has been busy shooting for his next year Eid release Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai these days. The actor is also promoting his upcoming cop drama Dabangg 3. In an interview, he speaks about his film and completing 30 years in the industry

How do you sum your journey of 30 years?

The first blockbuster film was Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, I had prayed hard for it not to work because I looked bad in it. It feels like the day before yesterday I signed Maine Pyaar Kiya, yesterday it was released and today I am here promoting my another film. So this journey for me feels like I have started a few days back this is how quickly the journey has gone. It has taken us a lot of time for us to fit into uniform, the first time when I played a cop it was in Patthar ke Phool, that film did okay. It was not like a proper cop film,second one was Auzaar, the real journey started with Veergati. Before that, it was a romantic film. From Veergati the concept of heroism started, though that film did not do well.

Do you relate to your character of young Chulbul Pandey?

He smiles and says, “Not at all, Chulbul was a very simple boy I must say.”

What is your idea of action?

You have to watch films, I used to watch and say this person will become a hero. I still believe in that if you have heroes in the film. But heroism doesn’t mean romancing a girl. It is doing someone against all odds and you make that happen. Action alone doesn’t make sense unless you have emotions in it. You can break a hundred cars, hit many people but it will not look good without emotions. That action is meaningless.

How did you start this journey of Dabangg?

Arbaaz had come to me with this film, it was a small film and had dark shades to the characters. That time it was supposed to be made with Rs. 2 crore, Arbaaz and Randeep Hooda were going to play main leads in it. I heard it and seven-eight months went like that, UTV was to back it then. After hearing it I liked the premise of it but Chulbul was out and out negative. I told Arbaaz these are the changes you might have to make. This film did not have any action, there were no songs in it, in the story it was never revealed who kills the mother. It looked all empty, we started working on it and Abhinav Kashyap agreed for all the changes, he did a very good job on the first part. So we brought songs, action and made him a positive guy.