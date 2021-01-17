Salman Khan mourns demise of 'Bigg Boss' talent manager Pista Dhakad

According to police, the incident happened at film city road in the Goregaon area of Mumbai when the talent manager and one of her assistants were on their way back home on a bike post pack up of a shooting.

"Pista Dhakad and one of her assistants were on their way back home. Due to fog in the night, the visibility was low leading to their disbalance on the bike and they fell on the film city road in the Goregaon area of Mumbai. A vanity van passed from the incident site. She died at the spot but her assistant friend is injured and receiving treatment in the hospital," Senior inspector Dharnendra Kamble of Dindoshi Police Station told ANI.

TV actors Kamya Panjabi, Prince Narula, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Himanshi Khurana also expressed their grief over the untimely demise.