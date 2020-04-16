Salman Khan lashes out at 'gawars' violating COVID-19 lockdown, asks, 'Where are you running? Towards life or death?'

Salman Khan spoke out against those violating the lockdown, in a 10-minute Instagram video. Schooling those who leave their homes, and putting their families at risk amid the coronavirus pandemic, Khan urged everyone to maintain social distancing.

Salman addressed viewers in his signature Bigg Boss style “namaste, salaam, sasriyakaal" and added that it is 'zindagi ka Bigg Boss'. The actor, who is currently stationed at his Panvel farmhouse with his mother Salma, sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, nephew Ahil and other friends, revealed that he arrived there for a two-day 'chutti', but the virus has done everyone's 'chutti'.

The Dabangg actor shared an incident when he sent a friend to a nearby market to buy ration for his family, was stopped by the police. The friend took off his mask to talk to the cops, which was a bad call, as he was told to put it back on. Salman agreed on the same, and that taking it off was a bad idea.

Salman then spoke elaborately about those who are deliberately violating rules, assuming the COVID-19 will do them no harm. He asserted that it is because of these people that the pandemic has worsened in India, while China has already gotten over the bad phase.

He also mentioned the stone pelting against healthcare workers by stating, “Doctors aur nurses aapki jaan bachaane ke liye aaye aur aapne unpe patthar barsa diye (You started pelting stones at doctors and nurses who wanted to save your lives)," adding, "Those who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, are running away from the hospitals. Wah! Where are you running? Towards life or death?"

He added, "If you want to pray, do it at your home. Why do you want to put the lives of your family members in danger?"