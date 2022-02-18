Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif resume 'Tiger 3' shoot in Delhi; leaked photos go viral

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have started shooting for a new schedule for the third installment of the 'Tiger' franchise in the national capital.

The actors have been pictured during their shoot. Their images have taken social media and fan clubs across platforms have been sharing pictures of the superstar.

Several fans shared photos where the 'Dabangg' star and Katrina are seen taking a shot for the film.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The two are fully dressed in their spy costumes. It seems they were shooting for an action sequence in the capital.

The third instalment in the 'Tiger' franchise, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, was put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19.

The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second 'Tiger Zinda Hai' released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 04:19 PM IST