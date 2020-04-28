Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez's video grooving to 'Tan Tana Tan' will take your lockdown blues away

Jacqueline Fernandez featured in the sequel of David Dhawan's 'Judwaa', alongside Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan. The comedy film also had a recreated version of Salman Khan's iconic hit track 'Tan Tana Tan'. During the promotions of the 2017 flick, Jacqueline had shared a video, where she was seen shaking a leg with Salman Khan on the recreated track.
Sharing the video, Jacqueline had captioned it: "Tan Tanna Tan with the original Judwaa @beingsalmankhan just for you @varundvn time for #judwaa2 now!! #mumbaibound"
The video of Jacqueline and Salman grooving to 'Tan Tana Tan' went viral on the internet and has over 2,936,145 views on the photo-sharing platform.
Check it out here:
Jacqueline and Salman have starred in films like 'Kick' and 'Race 3'. Salman Khan, who is at his Panvel farmhouse amid quarantine, is lucky to have the company of his friend and actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress who tagged along with Khan’s family for Ahil Sharma’s birthday is now stuck due to the lockdown.
On work front Jacqueline's next release, the digital film "Mrs. Serial Killer", will be released on May 1. It is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his filmmaker wife Farah Khan. The thriller is about a wife, whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove that her husband is innocent. It also stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.
Meanwhile, the Salman Khan's Eid 2020 release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis in the country. 'Radhe' is directed by Prabhu Deva, who earlier called the shots on the Salman Khan films 'Wanted' (2009) and 'Dabangg 3' (2019).
'Radhe' is said to be a Bollywood remake of the 2017 Korean action thriller, 'The Outlaws'. The film casts Salman as a cop, and also features Randeep Hooda, Disha Patni and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.
