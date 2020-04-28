Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez's video grooving to 'Tan Tana Tan' will take your lockdown blues away

Jacqueline Fernandez featured in the sequel of David Dhawan's 'Judwaa', alongside Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan. The comedy film also had a recreated version of Salman Khan's iconic hit track 'Tan Tana Tan'. During the promotions of the 2017 flick, Jacqueline had shared a video, where she was seen shaking a leg with Salman Khan on the recreated track.

Sharing the video, Jacqueline had captioned it: "Tan Tanna Tan with the original Judwaa @beingsalmankhan just for you @varundvn time for #judwaa2 now!! #mumbaibound"

The video of Jacqueline and Salman grooving to 'Tan Tana Tan' went viral on the internet and has over 2,936,145 views on the photo-sharing platform.

Check it out here: