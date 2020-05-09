Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez shoot for a song amid lockdown at the actor's Panvel farmhouse

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shot an entire song at his Panvel farmhouse with Jacqueline Fernandez during the ongoing lockdown.

Salman and Jacqueline revealed details about the song, titled "Tere bina", in an Instagram chat to Waluscha De Sousa.

The song that was shot over four days, is his "cheapest production" till date, revealed Salman.

"Gaana mere zehen mein tha (I already had the song in mind), so I thought of releasing it at this time," he said.