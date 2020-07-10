Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur in search for new music video location?

In terms of productivity, Salman Khan is one of the many Bollywood stars who is making the most of his time in lockdown due to coronavirus.
Khan, who is at his Panvel farmhouse, has released not one or two, but three songs, "Tere bina", "Pyaar karona", and his Eid special "Bhai bhai".
However, a new video has emerged on social media in which Khan, along with his personal bodyguard Shera and close friend Iulia Vantur, who is also a singer, are enjoying the nature as they walk across a beautiful landscape.
Shera shared the clip on his social media and wrote: “Following the Legend........ My Maalik.”
Vantur also took to her Instagram to share a picture and asked her fans to find a suitable caption to it. “I found this beautiful landscape. U please find a good caption for it…,” she wrote.
The presence of singer Vantur can be a possible hint that Khan will soon drop a new song. Could the gang be on a hunt for Khan's new music video location? Only time will tell.
Meanwhile, Khan will be next seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe, in which, Disha Patani is also a part of the cast.
