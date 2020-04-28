Salman Khan issues 'Anna Daan' challenge after Bandra MLA Zeeshan Siddique provides ration for 1,25,000 families

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has issued a new challenge named 'Anna Daan' after Bandra MLA Zeeshan Siddique provided ration for 1,25,000 families.
Khan took to Twitter and wrote: "Baba and baba's baba zeeshan ne aan baan aur shaan se 1,25,000 families ko ration bataa hai. Now this is a challenge that one should be a part of. Challenge 'Anna Daan' Karo to khud ya kissi bharosemand ke through."
Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who is at his Panvel farmhouse amid quarantine, is lucky to have the company of his friend and actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress who tagged along with Khan’s family for Ahil Sharma’s birthday is now stuck due to the lockdown.
On the workfront, Salman Khan's Eid 2020 release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis in the country. 'Radhe' is directed by Prabhu Deva, who earlier called the shots on the Salman Khan films 'Wanted' (2009) and 'Dabangg 3' (2019).
'Radhe' is said to be a Bollywood remake of the 2017 Korean action thriller, 'The Outlaws'. The film casts Salman as a cop, and also features Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)