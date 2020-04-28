Salman Khan issues 'Anna Daan' challenge after Bandra MLA Zeeshan Siddique provides ration for 1,25,000 families

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who is at his Panvel farmhouse amid quarantine, is lucky to have the company of his friend and actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress who tagged along with Khan’s family for Ahil Sharma’s birthday is now stuck due to the lockdown.

On the workfront, Salman Khan's Eid 2020 release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis in the country. 'Radhe' is directed by Prabhu Deva, who earlier called the shots on the Salman Khan films 'Wanted' (2009) and 'Dabangg 3' (2019).

'Radhe' is said to be a Bollywood remake of the 2017 Korean action thriller, 'The Outlaws'. The film casts Salman as a cop, and also features Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.