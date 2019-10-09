Salman Khan introduces Kichcha Sudeep as 'Dabangg 3' villain

After taking on Chhedi Lal and Bachcha Singh in part 1 and 2, Robin Hood Pandey is all set to take on his nemesis ‘Balli’ in Dabangg 3, and the role of Balli will be played by none other than Kannada superstar, Kichcha Sudeep.

To introduce the audience to Balli, the makers of the film shared a poster featuring Balli, which depicts Kichcha donning a suit with the background up in flames. However, what is fiercer and more intense than the flames is the look on Kichcha’s face. Going by the poster, it sure looks like that Balli – Chulbul faceoff is going to be nothing short of epic and promises a mega action entertainer.

Salman Khan who is officially Chulbul Pandey now, shared the poster with the caption, “Villain jitna bada ho, usse bhidne mein utna hi mazaa aata hai.”