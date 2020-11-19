Salman Khan in 14-day isolation after staff members test positive for COVID-19: Report

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who spent quarantine days at his Panvel farmhouse, resumed work last month.

While the actor kept himself and his family safe from contracting the novel coronavirus, it is Khan’s driver Ashok and two members of personal staff who have reportedly been infected.

According to a report by DNA, Khan has isolated himself for the next 14 days along with his entire family in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

Meanwhile, his staff members have been admitted to Bombay Hospital for treatment.

Khan also launched his line of COVID-19 masks and sanitisers during the lockdown.

Salman Khan’s much-awaited action film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' recently wrapped up its filming.

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani in the lead with Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri.

Salman and Disha were last seen dancing to “Slow Motion” in the 2019 period drama, 'Bharat' which became a massive hit.

As of now, the actor is also hosting the season 14 of popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

At the launch of the reality show, Salman said that he has never taken such a long break from work in the last 30 years as he had to during lockdown.

"My biggest frustration is this that last six months I have not worked. I have never taken such a long break in 30 years, which I was forced to take this year. Ever since I did 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and began working, every year I try and take a break from 25th December to 3rd January. But ever since I started doing Bigg Boss over the last 10 to 12 years, I would work a few days even in my holidays but I am happy doing that," Salman said, adding that he spent lockdown in his farmhouse planting rice and flower plants, taking care of his horse and walking in the wilderness.