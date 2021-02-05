Salman Khan has THIS to say about farmers’ protest, and it's not a tweet

Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, and Sachin Tendulkar among others reacted to the Ministry of External Affairs' statement slamming international celebrities and entities for comments on the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

Meanwhile, actors Taapsee Pannu, Sayani Gupta, filmmaker Onir, actor Arjun Mathur and others criticised the show of solidarity by the big stars towards the government.

Several other celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, have also spoken in support of the farmers.

On Thursday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared his thoughts on the farmers’ protest.

Khan, who was present at Indian Pro Music League in Mumbai, said “The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The most noble thing should be done.”