Salman Khan has an epic reaction to netizen who called his performance ‘dikhawa wala acting’

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan is back with the second season of his show 'Pinch', on which celebrities read comments of trolls on social media platforms and clap back at them.

On the show, Arbaaz’s brother and superstar Salman Khan will be seen getting candid about his life.

During the “mean tweets” replica segment, Arbaaz brings out comments made by trolls in order to get Salman’s reaction.

While the latter maintains that he doesn’t pay attention to any of this, Arbaaz pulls out a comment which read that the actor got “well settled” by taking their money and demanded it back.

Reacting to this, Salman can be heard saying, "Paisa nahi churaya, shayad dil churaye honge (I didn’t steal any money, I must have stolen hearts).”

When Arbaaz showed him another comment which labelled his performance as "dikhawa wala acting", Salman responded by saying, “Theek hai, aap bhi kar lo. Dikhawe wale acting mein bhi na ek bohot bada seena chahiye hota hai."

Salman will be the first guest on the brand-new season. "This time the season opener is going to be Salman, this is something we had pre-decided. Last season we consciously didn't have him on the show for the simple reason that being his brother and since I was hosting for the first time, I wanted to do a kind of show where I wanted him to be convinced that it's going to be something that he would be happy to be a part of. At that time, I felt if we ever had to go into a season 2, he would be like an ace for that season," Arbaaz said.

"Fortunately season 1 was well received. He saw it and really liked it and now he was more willing to be a part of this show than to be here just because I happened to be hosting it," he added.

Arbaaz further stated that he was overwhelmed to see the love people showed for season 1. "While the essence of the show remains the same, Season 2 shall witness different super stars with different point of views. It’s been such a wholesome experience in totality, delving into such interesting aspects of an actor's personal and professional life."

"Season 2 is indeed bigger and bolder and we have new things to add in this season for sure. Can’t wait for the audiences to check out this one," he added.

Other Bollywood celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen on the show.

'Pinch 2' will stream from July 19 on Zee5 and QuPlayYouTube.