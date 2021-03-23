Salman Khan gifts 'Bigg Boss 14' runner-up Rahul Vaidya e-cycle worth Rs 54,000

Singer Rahul Vaidya reached the top two in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, and lost out to television actress Rubina Dilaik. Recently, the crooner took to social media and flaunted his brand-new e-cycle gifted by none other than the reality show’ host and superstar Salman Khan.

Rahul took to Instagram and wrote, “Finally got my hands on riding the Being Human E-Bike gifted by @beingsalmankhan! The experience is amazing since I love being outdoors & doing cardio.”

In the picture, Rahul is seen riding the Being Human BH27 e-cycle that costs Rs 53,999.