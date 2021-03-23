Salman Khan gifts 'Bigg Boss 14' runner-up Rahul Vaidya e-cycle worth Rs 54,000

Singer Rahul Vaidya reached the top two in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, and lost out to television actress Rubina Dilaik. Recently, the crooner took to social media and flaunted his brand-new e-cycle gifted by none other than the reality show’ host and superstar Salman Khan.
Rahul took to Instagram and wrote, “Finally got my hands on riding the Being Human E-Bike gifted by @beingsalmankhan! The experience is amazing since I love being outdoors & doing cardio.”
In the picture, Rahul is seen riding the Being Human BH27 e-cycle that costs Rs 53,999.
Rahul had a journey of over 140 days in 'Bigg Boss 14'. He says he is surprisingly not sad that he has not won the controversial reality show.
"(I am) Very happy. Never had my expectations from the day I entered the show. Just got into playing the game and got appreciated. I reached the top two and surprisingly I am not even sad that I have not won. I am more than happy that I have played the game gracefully and that I am getting back home to my folks and girlfriend," Rahul told IANS.
On personal front, Rahul had proposed to his girlfriend Disha Parmar during his time in BB14. Talking about his wedding plans he said, "I think I don't get on to planning it. But I don't want to waste time. She is the most beautiful thing that has happened to me and she is just beautiful as hell. I can't wait (to start my life with her)."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)