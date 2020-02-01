Salman Khan flaunts his ripped body in this throwback picture from 'Dabangg 3'

New Delhi: Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan on Friday shared a throwback picture from his previous outing 'Dabangg 3' on social media.

The 54-year-old star hopped on to Instagram to share a picture of himself, apparently a shot from one of the action sequences from the movie.

Going with the minimal caption, the actor simply gave a hashtag of Dabangg 3 and also a throwback.

The 'Bharat' actor in the shared photograph is seen flaunting his ripped body and has a few bruises on his face and two gashes on his torso.

On the one hand, the actor is seen holding a metal ring, while on the other he is holding a knife.