Salman Khan finds MS Dhoni as the most 'Dabangg player' in cricket

Superstar Salman Khan's favourite cricketer is none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

On Star Sports' pre-show Nerolac Cricket Live on Sunday, Salman spoke about his bond with batsman Kedar Jadhav and how much he admires the 'dabangg' style of the former India captain Dhoni.

"I personally know Kedar Jadhav...Also, my favourite cricketer is MS Dhoni. He is a Dabangg player," Salman said.

Salman was accompanied by his co-star Kiccha Sudeep, who is palying villain in the thrid instalment of the Dabangg series. "My favourite player is the one who plays well on that day. But what we see as fans is the respect each player has towards each other," Sudeep said.

"We can visibly see the players stand and cheer for the achievements of their teammates - with such a positive attitude, we can freely have our favourites. My all time favourite has to be Anil Kumble sir, and I also like Rohit Sharma," Sudeep added.

Salman and Sudeep will be seen in "Dabangg 3", which is scheduled to release on December 20.