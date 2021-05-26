Salman Khan files defamation complaint against KRK over 'Radhe' review

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against actor Kamaal R Khan over the latter's review of the just released Hindi film 'Radhe'.

A legal notice in regards to the complaint was sent to Kamaal Khan by the legal team of the superstar, who has played the lead role in the film, 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', on Monday.

Kamaal Khan acknowledged the development. He tweeted, "Salman Khan files a defamation case against me for Radhe's review!"