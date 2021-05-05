Salman Khan drops 'Radhe' title track with message to 'eradicate hatred' - watch video

The title track of Salman Khan and Disha Patani's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is out.

After Dil De Diya and Seeti Maar, this is the third song of the film to be released.

The superstar dons a stylish look with guns blazing and people being overthrown in the backdrop in what is touted to be a promotional video song of his most-awaited film.

The title track features Salman with Disha, both the lead stars of Radhe, as they groove to celebrate the swag of the actor’s character in the film.

Marked by the chant of 'Radhe Radhe', the upbeat and catchy song is definitely a treat to Salman Khan fans who can get to see different and stylish avatars of the actor.

On of the highlights of the song is also Salman's character singing about not wanting to live alone. "Jeena kuwara nahi maangta, paisa tumhara nahi maangta (Don't want to be single, don't want a penny from anyone else)."

Composed by Sajid-Wajid, the song has been written and performed by Sajid. On the other hand, Mudassar Khan has choreographed the song.

Sharing the song on his official Twitter account, Salman wrote, "This too shall pass and God willing with all human support. Eradicate hatred. Radhe Radhe Radhe."