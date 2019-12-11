Salman Khan does 'Munna Badnaam Hua' hook-step with the paps, watch

Malaika Arora’s killer moves in‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ from Dabangg aren’t going to get old. It is sure to crack through, whenever someone makes a list of the most popular Bollywood item songs.

With Dabangg 3, however, the track is getting a twist, thanks to the man himself. Salman Khan will be seen shaking a leg to ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’, and we can quite call it a gender-reversal!

The track is already out, and the hook-step is taking over the internet. Salman himself loves it as much as we do! Recently, when the photographers were clicking him in the city, he broke out in an impromptu dance along with a gang of shutterbugs. It was so much fun!

Check out the video below: