Salman Khan, Disha Patani to complete the shoot of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' in Mumbai amid COVID-19 scare

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Disha Patani will shoot for their upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' inside a studio in Mumbai. The sequence was supposed to be filmed in Azerbaijan but due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, it will be shot against a green screen.

While a chunk of the shoot has been completed in Mumbai and Goa, the last schedule includes some patchwork and a song being filmed on Salman and Disha. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Azerbaijan leg of the film has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis. There's reportedly 10-12 days of work left on the film and the makers have decided to book a studio in Mumbai for the same. The action sequence and song, which were supposed to be filmed abroad, will be shot inside the studio.

The report also quoted a source saying that if the cinema's open by November, Salman Khan's highly-anticipated film could possibly get a Diwali release.