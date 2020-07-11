Salman Khan, Disha Patani to complete the shoot of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' in Mumbai amid COVID-19 scare

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Disha Patani will shoot for their upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' inside a studio in Mumbai. The sequence was supposed to be filmed in Azerbaijan but due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, it will be shot against a green screen.
While a chunk of the shoot has been completed in Mumbai and Goa, the last schedule includes some patchwork and a song being filmed on Salman and Disha. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Azerbaijan leg of the film has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis. There's reportedly 10-12 days of work left on the film and the makers have decided to book a studio in Mumbai for the same. The action sequence and song, which were supposed to be filmed abroad, will be shot inside the studio.
The report also quoted a source saying that if the cinema's open by November, Salman Khan's highly-anticipated film could possibly get a Diwali release.
The makers of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' aimed at completing the shoot by the end of Mrach, however, it was stalled due to the ban on shoots.
"Radhe" is directed by Prabhu Deva, who earlier called the shots on the Salman Khan films "Wanted" (2009) and "Dabangg 3" (2019). Salman and Disha were seen together in last year's "Bharat".
"Radhe" is said to be a Bollywood remake of the 2017 Korean action thriller, "The Outlaws". The film casts Salman as a cop, and also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.
The film was supposed to clash with the Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy "Laxmmi Bomb" during the Eid weekend this year. While 'Bharat' makers are still awaiting for a theatrical release, Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb is going ahead with an OTT release.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)