Salman Khan dancing with his mom Salma Khan is all things love

Salman Khan is very close to his family but especially his mother, Salma Khan. The actor has always said that his mom stood by him through thick and thin. In the past few months, Salman has become very active on social media and loves to share his family moments with his fans.
Salman Khan, on Monday afternoon, shared a video of himself dancing with his mom Salma Khan on Sia’s song ‘Cheap Thrills’. He captioned the video as, “Mom is saying band karo yeh naach ganna…”
On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Dabangg 3. The film, helmed by Prabhu Djeva, is scheduled for Christmas 2020 release. He will soon kick-start Inshallah with Alia Bhatt which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
