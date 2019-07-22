Salman Khan dancing with his mom Salma Khan is all things love

Salman Khan is very close to his family but especially his mother, Salma Khan. The actor has always said that his mom stood by him through thick and thin. In the past few months, Salman has become very active on social media and loves to share his family moments with his fans.

Salman Khan, on Monday afternoon, shared a video of himself dancing with his mom Salma Khan on Sia’s song ‘Cheap Thrills’. He captioned the video as, “Mom is saying band karo yeh naach ganna…”