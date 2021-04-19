Salman Khan covers expenses for Rakhi Sawant's mother's cancer surgery; latter calls him an 'angel'

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant on Monday revealed that her mother has successfully undergone cancer surgery and thanked actor Salman Khan for funding the expensive treatment.
In a heartwarming video shared on Instagram, Rakhi called Salman an 'angel' and thanked him for saving her mother's life.
"You have given us the world's best doctor. I pray that every household has sons like you and Sohail Khan. I thank your parents for giving my family two angels," Rakhi said in the video with folded hands.
Rakhi's mother, Jaya, also thanked the actor and said, "I used to pray to Jesus and wonder if I'll ever be saved, or if I will die like this. But my God gave me an angel in the form of Salman Khan. It is because of him and his family that I am able to get this operation done."
Have a look at the video here:
Rakhi's mother had also made an appearance on Bigg Boss 14 through a video call, however, at that time, Rakhi was not aware that her mom is hospitalized.
Rakhi broke down learning about her mother's health and even told other housemates that her mom is not well. Rakhi's brother Rakesh Sawant too in several interviews had confirmed their mother's ill health and cancer treatment.
After coming out of the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rakhi had shared a social media post about her ailing mother and urged everyone to pray for her well-being.
On the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi took Rs 14 lakh and decided to quit the reality show. Rakhi had said that she needs the money for her mother's treatment.
