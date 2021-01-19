Salman Khan confirms 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will release in theatres on Eid 2021

Amid unconfirmed reports that Salman Khan has sold the satellite, theatrical, digital and music rights of his upcoming 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' for a whopping sum of Rs 230 crore to Zee Studios, cinema hall owners associations had written to the superstar requesting him to release the film only in theatres on Eid 2021.

On Tuesday, Khan released a statement on his social media and revealed that his upcoming film will have a theatrical release.

"Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners... It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres," he said.



"In return I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing," Salman added