Salman Khan compares 'Dabangg' franchise to 'Step Up' and 'Rambo', says it happens only in few cases

Salman Khan has been busy shooting for his next year Eid release 'Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai' these days. The actor is also promoting his upcoming cop drama Dabangg 3. In an interview, he speaks about his film and completing 30 years in the industry

Did you think about turning into a franchise when you started shooting for Dabangg’s first part?

When we shot the last scene of Dabangg, we had given this hint, we might come out with our next one. That time we did not think,it looked pompous Arbaaz thought we could take it forward but we wanted to see if it will work or not. I said let’s see. Later the film did good and we got positive feedback from everyone and we thought of doing the second part.

Do you think it is difficult to take the franchise forward?

It is difficult, but this one had fallen in place I feel, even we have thought about the fourth one. It happens only in few cases like Step Up or Rambo, that they manage to crack franchises. So I think in this case we have managed to get a story for the fourth one. In this case, we have improvised a script and then Arbaaz said that why don’t we show Chulbul Pandey’s backstory. Finally, we came to the conclusion that we will start with Chulbul’s current life and then eventually show how he became Chulbul. Then his past comes into his present and how deals with that is the story. It is not actually a prequel it keeps traveling back and forth.