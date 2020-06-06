Salman Khan cleans up his Panvel farmhouse to mark World Environment Day 2020; watch video

Superstar Salman Khan, who has been spending his days at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the lockdown commenced, recently took to social media to promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

On Friday, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the actor shared a video in which he, along with rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur, can be seen sweeping and cleaning up the premises of the property.

From collecting fallen leaves to brooming the wet roads , Salman happily helped his staff to clean the farmhouse.

"#SwachhBharat #WorldEnvironmentDay," he captioned the video.