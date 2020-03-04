Salman Khan charging Rs 7 crore per day for ad shoot of smartphone worth Rs 15,000?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan suddenly seems to be finding newfound swag in the arena of brand endorsement. He is fronting ads of a smartphone brand, a popular cola and more.
On Wednesday, Chinese smartphone maker Realme announced that it had roped in Salman as brand ambassador. The actor will be endorsing the brand's upcoming Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro devices for an undisclosed amount.
However, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the actor filmed a commercial for the smartphone last month at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai and is charging Rs 7 crore per day. On a side note, the phone that Salman is said to promote costs Rs 14,999.
On his new positioning as the face of Realme, Salman told IANS he is happy. "I am happy to be the face of the world's fastest growing smartphone brand. The Realme 6 series is stylish and edgy and I am sure it will find favour with consumers.”
"What makes Salman Khan the best choice for us it that he enjoys a massive appeal across various regions and demographic profiles of India. That brings immense value to us as one of the unique selling propositions of our brand lies in making cutting edge technology, fun, stylish, quality-driven products within everyone's reach and across all price segments. Having Salman Khan on board with a mammoth fan following will help us reach and tap into that target audience of ours," said Madhav Sheth, Vice President of Realme and CEO of Realme India.
Meanwhile, on work front, Salman will be next starring Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai releasing on Eid 2020 alongside Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. This will be followed by Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Kriti Sanon, and is set for Eid 2021 release.
