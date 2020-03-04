Salman Khan charging Rs 7 crore per day for ad shoot of smartphone worth Rs 15,000?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan suddenly seems to be finding newfound swag in the arena of brand endorsement. He is fronting ads of a smartphone brand, a popular cola and more.

On Wednesday, Chinese smartphone maker Realme announced that it had roped in Salman as brand ambassador. The actor will be endorsing the brand's upcoming Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro devices for an undisclosed amount.

However, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the actor filmed a commercial for the smartphone last month at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai and is charging Rs 7 crore per day. On a side note, the phone that Salman is said to promote costs Rs 14,999.