Salman Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Bina Kak on sets of 'Dabangg 3'

Jaipur: Superstar Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with actress-turned-politician Bina Kak here.

Bina on Thursday night took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs of her tying a Rakhi to Salman, who is busy shooting for the third installment of "Dabangg" in Jaipur.

In a image, Bina is seen posing with Salman and her two children, and captioned it: "Rakhi celebration at home Jaipur. Blissful having my brother like son at home... Shooting 'Dabangg'."