Salman Khan birthday special: Five times actor made news for 'Being Human' in 2020

Megastar Salman Khan is turning 55 on Sunday, December 27. The actor, who usually rings into the big day with his family and friends from the industry, will reportedly not celebrate his birthday at the usual Panvel farmhouse.

According to a report, Khan will be working through his birthday and New Year for the upcoming film 'Antim- The Final Truth' alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

The 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' actor, who was once dubbed as Bollywood's bad boy, is now fondly called Bhaijaan by his loved ones and fans. From mentoring ad launching several newbies in the industry to helping friends from the fraternity and the providing financial aid to the needy with his Being Human Foundation charity, Khan has often proved that he has a heart of gold.

On his 55th birthday, here are fives tomes the actor made headlines for his 'Being Human' gestures:

Helping over 25,000 daily wage workers amid pandemic-induced lockdown

Superstar Salman Khan had pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the national lockdown.

According to Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) president B N Tiwari, Salman via his Being Human Foundation had reached out to their organisation to help the workers.

"Salman's Being Human Foundation has come forward to help daily wage workers. They called us three days ago. We have about 5 lakh workers out of which 25,000 are in dire need of financial help. Being Human Foundation said they will take care of these workers on their own. They have asked for account details of these 25,000 workers as they want to ensure that money reaches them directly," Tiwari had told PTI.