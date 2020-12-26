Salman Khan birthday special: Five times actor made news for 'Being Human' in 2020

Megastar Salman Khan is turning 55 on Sunday, December 27. The actor, who usually rings into the big day with his family and friends from the industry, will reportedly not celebrate his birthday at the usual Panvel farmhouse.
According to a report, Khan will be working through his birthday and New Year for the upcoming film 'Antim- The Final Truth' alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.
The 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' actor, who was once dubbed as Bollywood's bad boy, is now fondly called Bhaijaan by his loved ones and fans. From mentoring ad launching several newbies in the industry to helping friends from the fraternity and the providing financial aid to the needy with his Being Human Foundation charity, Khan has often proved that he has a heart of gold.
On his 55th birthday, here are fives tomes the actor made headlines for his 'Being Human' gestures:
Helping over 25,000 daily wage workers amid pandemic-induced lockdown
Superstar Salman Khan had pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the national lockdown.
According to Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) president B N Tiwari, Salman via his Being Human Foundation had reached out to their organisation to help the workers.
"Salman's Being Human Foundation has come forward to help daily wage workers. They called us three days ago. We have about 5 lakh workers out of which 25,000 are in dire need of financial help. Being Human Foundation said they will take care of these workers on their own. They have asked for account details of these 25,000 workers as they want to ensure that money reaches them directly," Tiwari had told PTI.
Donated ration to people affected by coronavirus lockdown
The superstar, was living at his Panvel farmhouse with friends Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa and others, had sent out food packets and ration to those who had been hit by the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 55-year-old had actor posted a video on Instagram, in which he is seen loading ration sacks in trucks.
Donating one lakh hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police
Salman Khan, who constantly extending support to those affected due to the nationwide lockdown, had donated one lakh hand sanitisers to the Mumbai Police, who are at the frontline in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.
The sanitisers donated by the actor were manufactured under his recently launched grooming and personal care brand FRSH.
The official Twitter handle of Chief Minister of Maharashtra thanked the actor for donating sanitisers.
"Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for providing 1Lakh hand sanitizers to our @MumbaiPolice #WarAgainstVirus," the tweet read.
Paid actor Faraaz Khan's medical bills
When the son of late Bollywood actor Yusuf Khan was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru, the details about the actor's health were shared on a fundraising platform by his family members.
Salman Khan had reportedly paid the ailing actor's bills.
The news was shared by actress Kashmera Shah who took to Instagram and wrote, “You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and fee. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan.”
Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, who was battling for life after suffering three consecutive seizures owing to a herpes infection, passed away on November 4.
'Angel' Salman Khan
Apart from all the humanitarian work the actor did amid the coronavirus pandemic, he also provided emotional support to his friend, director Remo D'souza's family during ordeal.
Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'souza was hospitalised for a cardiac problem earlier this month. His wife Lizelle had thanked superstar Salman Khan for being the 'biggest emotional support'
Sharing a heart-warming post on Instagram, she had written, "I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support u are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there."
