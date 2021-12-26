Salman Khan Birthday Special: 10 iconic dialogue of the 'Dabangg' superstar

Born on December 27,1965, Salman Khan has had an extraordinary career and holds the record for the greatest number of Bollywood films that have been highest grossing of the year.

His birthday is no less than a festival for all his fans. The actor's birthday bash is usually a starry affair with several biggies of B-town making their appearance. However, for the past two years, the actor is keeping the celebration intimate with only family and close friends in attendance.

After 2009's 'Wanted,' we saw an emergence of a new Salman, where his presence would be welcomed with whistles and applause and people loved his movies... even if the logic wasn't Khan's companion.

Salman's every movie is packed with a powerful action sequence, catchy dialogues and hilarious moments. Some dialogues are funny, but some leave a lasting impact on the minds of the audience as they carry a powerful message.

On the occasion of his 56th birthday, here are Bhaijaan's best dialogues.

"Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hai, usse kahi jyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hai" - Bharat (2019)

"Yeh race zindagi ki race hai, kisi ki zindagi le kar hi khatam hogi" - Race 3 (2018)

“Hum Yaha k Robinhood Pandey hai, Robinhood Pandey...Swagat Nahi Karoge Aap Hamara?” - Dabangg 2 (2012)

"Mujhpe ek ehsaan karna, mujhpe koi ehsaan mat karna" - Bodyguard (2011)

“Koi Tumhe Tab Tak Nahi Hara Sakta, Jab Tak Tum Khud Se Na Haar Jao” - Sultan (2016)

“Aam aadmi sota hua sher hai, ungli mat kar. Jaag gaya toh cheer phaad dega” - Jai Ho (2014)

“Ek Baar Jo Maine Commitment Kar Di Toh Mai apne aap Ki bhi nhi Sunta.” - Wanted (2009)

“Dosti Ka Ek Oosul Hai Madam… No Sorry, No Thank You”- Maine Pyaar Kia (1989)

“Shikaar toh sab karte hai, lekin tiger se behtar shikaar koi nahi karta.” - Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

"Yakeen ek tubelight ki tarah hota hai, der se jalta hai, lekin jab jalta hai toh full light kar deta hai " - Tubelight (2017)

