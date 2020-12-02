Salman Khan becomes cheerleader for Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle as she drops her debut music video

Superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday turned into a cheerleader for Katrina Kaif‘s sister Isabelle as he heaped praises on her music video 'Mashallah'.
Sang by Deep Money, 'Mashallah' has been penned down by Kirat Gill and bankrolled by Riana Music Records.
In the video, Katrina's sister is seen looking stunning in a shimmery bodycon dress with a plunging neck line.
Sharing a glimpse of the video, which released on November 20, Khan wrote, "Arre wah Isabel... lovely song and u looking good .. many congratulations."
Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Isabella Kaif ? Is she is Katrina Kaif sister or cousin? Omg what a family all of them are goddesses."
"First Katrina and now Isabelle, both these sisters are so gorgeous," commented another.
One of Katrina’s seven siblings, Isabelle made her acting debut with the 2014 film 'Dr Cabbie', directed by Canadian filmmaker Jean-Francois Pouliot and produced by Salman Khan.
Isabelle will next be seen in dance film 'Time to Dance', where she will share the frame with actor Sooraj Pancholi. It will be helmed by Stanley D’Costa.
