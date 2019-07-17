Salman Khan appreciates specially-abled fan painting his portrait , Sylvester Stallone reacts

Salman Khan has become very active on social media. From family moments to gym to every other glimpse of his life, the actor loves to share moments from his life and has become an avid social media person.
On Tuesday, the actor shared a heartwarming video of a specially-abled fan which is now going viral. In the video, the fan can be seen drawing a portrait of Salman with her legs.
The song playing in the background is ‘Teri Chunariya’ from Hello Brother. Salman Khan captioned the video, “God bless… can’t reciprocate the love but prayers and much love !!!”
Hollywood superstar Sylvester Stallone also reacted to the video and commented on Salman’s Instagram post. He wrote, “That is love and devotion, Sly.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar‘s Bharat alongside Katrina Kaif. The actor is currently working on Dabangg 3 which stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan among others. It is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and will release in December this year. He will soon begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Inshallah which stars Alia Bhatt.
