Salman Khan announces Inshallah's delayed, but will still have Eid 2020 release

The fans have been eagerly waiting for the reunion of Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Inshallah. The film marks their reunion after Saawariya. It will also be Alia Bhatt‘s first film with Bhansali. While it was earlier announced that the highly anticipated film will be an Eid 2020 release, it seems like the film has been pushed until further announcement.

On Sunday night, Salman Khan took to Twitter to make an announcement that Inshallahhas to be pushed and won’t be releasing on Eid 2020. But, interestingly, the actor also said while Inshallah won’t be releasing, he will still see his fans on Eid 2020. So, it seems like another announcement will be coming up really soon. “The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!!,” he wrote on Twitter.