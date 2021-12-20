Salman Khan announces 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' at 'RRR' event; sequel to be written by SS Rajamouli's father

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan officially announced 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' at the 'RRR' event in Mumbai on Sunday.

Salman, who recently returned from the Da-Bangg tour in Riyadh, joined SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt at the event and took this chance to announce the sequel.

The second part of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' will be written by SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad.

During the event, Salman reportedly talked about Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia and also exchanged some funny moments with Karan Johar.

He also talked about how Rajamouli's father gave him one of the best films of his career. Responding to it, Karan Johar asked the actor, "So can we say, this is the official announcement of the film?" To this, Salman replied, "Yes, Karan," as reported by Pinkvilla.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the 'Dabangg' actor also posted a photo from the event.

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' had received immense love from the audience and appreciation from the critics.

The film went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema.

Directed by Kabir Khan, it also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harshali Malhotra, Meher Vij, Sharat Saxena, Rajesh Sharma and others.

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' revolves around the story of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, an ardent devotee of Hindu deity Hanuman, who embarks on a journey to take a mute six-year-old Pakistani Muslim girl Shahida, separated in India from her parents, back to her hometown in Pakistan.

The film was released in theatres on July 17, 2015.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently hosting 'Bigg Boss 15'. On the film front, he will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 09:58 AM IST