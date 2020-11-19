Salman Khan and his family test negative for COVID-19 after driver and house staff test positive

Salman Khan's staff tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently hospitalised at Bombay Hospital.

As soon as the symptoms were detected they were taken to Bombay hospital.

A source close to the actor told us that Salman Khan and family along with other staff immediately took swab testing and isolated themselves.

Now we hear, Salman Khan and others have tested negative for COVID-19. Also, Salman Khan's Galaxy apartments has been fumigated and sterilized by BMC.

As we all know that Salman Khan has also been shooting for 'Bigg Boss 14'.

While the superstar was planning to self isolate himself for a week until he tested negative for COVID-19, a source reveals, Bhai will shoot 'Bigg Boss' Weekend Ka War as of now.

We hope for a speedy recovery of Salman Khan's staff.