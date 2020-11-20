Salman Khan and Disha Patani's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' to release on Eid 2021?

The much-hyped Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will open only in theatres. The makers plan an Eid 2021 release.

Unconfirmed reports a few days back speculated that the action drama might be released on OTT.

Putting an end to the speculations, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on his verified account on Friday: "#RADHE #OTT RUMOURS BASELESS... There was speculation in the exhibition sector that #Radhe - starring #SalmanKhan - will skip theatrical release... Will stream on #OTT directly... FALSE... The producers are clear, #Radhe will release in cinemas, eyes #Eid2021 release."