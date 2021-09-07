Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and 36 other celebs land in legal trouble for revealing rape victim's identity: Report

In 2019, a veterinarian was gang-raped and burnt alive by four men in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The horrific incident had shook the nation.

At that point in time, netizens and several celebrities had expressed their sadness over the matter and had taken to social media to show the same.

However, some of them have reportedly landed in legal trouble now as they had revealed the name of the victim.

According to a report in ETimes, a case has been filed by a Delhi-based lawyer, requesting the arrest of 38 film celebrities from Tollywood and Bollywood.

As per the law, it is unethical to use the real name of rape victims in media or any public platform.

The case has been filed against Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Maharaja Ravi Teja, Rakul Preet Singh, Allu Sirish, Charmme Kaur, and other celebs who mentioned the real name of the victim while tweeting about the incident.

The lawyer has filed a complaint against the celebrities in Sabzi Mandi Police Station under IPC section 228 A and also has filed a petition in Tees Hazari Court, alleging that these celebrities were not being responsible citizens.

The report further stated that the case has been filed as the celebs, instead of setting an example for others by not publicising the victim's name, have themselves broken the rule by revealing her real identity on social media platforms.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 09:44 AM IST