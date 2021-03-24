Salman Khan, 55, takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccination; netizens wonder if he has comorbidity

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, on Wednesday.
Hours later, Salman revealed that got his first shot of the Covid vaccine. He took to Twitter to share the news with fans and followers.
The superstar tweeted: "Took my first dose of vaccine today."
After the actor's announcement, several users took to the micro-blogging site to react to it and wondered if the superstar has any co-morbidities.
A user wrote: "A lot of people googled 'Salman Khan Age' after this tweet. And after the results, the next Google was 'Salman Khan illness'."
"Can anyone tell what is the process of vaccination? Matlab kon kon kab kab le rhaa he ? Ya vips ko hi mil rahi he?" asked another.
Check out the reactions here:
For the unversed, the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination, which commenced from March 1, only covers those who are over 60 years of age and people aged 45 and above with specific co-morbid conditions.
The ministry had specified 20 comorbidities that make people in this age bracket eligible for vaccination and said that beneficiaries will have to produce a medical certificate signed by a registered practitioner before they receive the injection.
The list of comorbidities range from heart failure to diabetes and end-stage kidney disease.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will next be seen in "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai". The Prabhu Deva directorial is Salman's Eid release this year, and all set to hit theatres on May 13. This is one of the big banner films to hit theatres after the cinema trade reopened amid the pandemic.
The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe is presented by Salman Khan films in association with Zee Studios, produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.
Salman has a slew of films lined up. He will be seen in "Tiger 3", "Kick 2", and "Antim: The Final Truth", and has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathan".